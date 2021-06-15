PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.52. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

