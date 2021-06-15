PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 176.7% in May

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.63.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
