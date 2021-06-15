PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 176.7% in May

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

