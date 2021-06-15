Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $3.81 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.81 million and $218,230.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059941 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

