Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lowered by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $294.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.76. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.