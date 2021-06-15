Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $296.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

