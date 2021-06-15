Pura Vida Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

