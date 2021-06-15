Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after buying an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Exelixis by 30.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

