Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 54,000 Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

