Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Ocuphire Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

