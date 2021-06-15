Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases 17,640 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIST. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

MIST opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

