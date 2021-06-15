Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 206,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

