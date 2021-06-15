Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

AZYO stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million.

In related news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd purchased 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

