Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

HBNC stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

