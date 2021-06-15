Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

