Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $66.91 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

