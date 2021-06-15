Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Raised by Analyst

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ZIM stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.