Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 15.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

