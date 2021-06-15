QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNTQY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$20.50 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

