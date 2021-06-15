QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0376 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $234,005.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00152693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00181217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00966095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,077.32 or 0.99607045 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.