Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,788,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.