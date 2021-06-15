Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA stock opened at $294.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

