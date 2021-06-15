Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,332 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

