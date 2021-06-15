Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock worth $290,431,502 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $230.95 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 325.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

