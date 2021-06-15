Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KB opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.