Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $93,878.33 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,974. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.16.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

