Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.10. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.