R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of R1 RCM worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

