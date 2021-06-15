Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0193 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $786,667.08 and approximately $3,091.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00152693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00181217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00966095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,077.32 or 0.99607045 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,747,797 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.