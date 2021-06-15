Rally (RLY) Price Up 68.6% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $108.87 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00148575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.58 or 0.00935539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.13 or 1.00341003 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,794,287 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

