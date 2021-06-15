RAPT Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,086 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 316% compared to the typical volume of 2,183 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 65,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,140. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $932.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $156,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

