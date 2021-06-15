Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) a C$5.50 Price Target

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given a C$5.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.04.

CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.97. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67. Also, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

