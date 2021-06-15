Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.35 Million

Brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report sales of $218.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.70 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $873.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 43,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.07 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

