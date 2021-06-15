Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,085 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.