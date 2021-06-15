RChain (REV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $397,243.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. RChain has a total market cap of $109.95 million and $397,243.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00780639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00084863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.86 or 0.07880743 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

