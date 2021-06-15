Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia (PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – Phreesia is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $63.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2021 – Phreesia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/29/2021 – Phreesia is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24.

Get Phreesia Inc alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.