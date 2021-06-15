Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
