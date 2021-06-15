Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in May

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the May 13th total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Shares of RCRRF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 343,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62. Recruit has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

