Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 717 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,416. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

