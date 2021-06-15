Rede Wealth LLC Buys 162 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. 51,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.49 and a 52-week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

