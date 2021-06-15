RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops One Day Volume of $901,412.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $96.30 million and approximately $901,412.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00338088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00147236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00212697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

