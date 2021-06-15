Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Down 0.9%

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14). 188,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 739,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

