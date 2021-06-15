Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 17,592 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 935,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,816,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 136.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,802. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.