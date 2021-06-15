Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 587,049 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1,198.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,049 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.14% of MFA Financial worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

