Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises approximately 1.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $408,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $295,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

NYSE:TY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.