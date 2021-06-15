Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,639,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

EBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

