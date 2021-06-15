Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 8,707 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

