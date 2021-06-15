Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.21

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 2436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Relx by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $148,400,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Relx by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 78,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Relx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

