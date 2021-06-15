RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.43. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

