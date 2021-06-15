Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) to Issue GBX 4.83 Dividend

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RNWH stock opened at GBX 678.68 ($8.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £533.99 million and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.46. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNWH shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

