Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.